Swimming

US swimmer Bobby Finke wins second-straight 1,500m freestyle gold in record time

The Floridian set the world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle on Sunday at the 2024 Olympics.

By Mike Gavin

Bobby Finke swam his way into the history books.

The 24-year-old Floridian broke a world record in the men's 1,500m freestyle in a time of 14:30.67 on Sunday to win a second-consecutive gold medal. Finke, who won gold in the event at Tokyo in 14:39.65, topped the previous mark of 14:31.02 set in 2012 by China's Sun Yang.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Finke led throughout in Sunday's race at the 2024 Olympics, finishing 3.88 seconds ahead of Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who took silver in 14:34.55. Ireland's Daniel Wiffen took bronze in 14:39.63.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Finke set the third swimming world record of these Olympics and provided a much-needed jolt for the mighty American team, which leads the overall medal count but had endured a series of disappointing results from some of its biggest swimmers.

Finke’s gold was the seventh for the U.S., pulling them into a tie with Australia for the top spot in that column.

Finke earlier this week took silver in the 800m freestyle, an event he also won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 56 mins ago

Watch: Noah Lyles' incredible photo finish and more Day 9 highlights

2024 Paris Olympics 5 mins ago

More Olympians are set to compete in the Seine River. Here's the latest on water quality concerns

The Associated Press contributed to this story

This article tagged under:

Swimming
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us