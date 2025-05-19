The 2026 Olympics are on the horizon.

The Winter Games will be held in Italy for the third time, as the world's greatest athletes will hit the slopes, ice and track in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Italy is returning as the host nation 20 years after the 2006 Torino Games and 70 years after the 1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Games.

While athletes and fans will get to take in the scenery, fashion and food of Milan, competitors will battle for medals in 116 events across 16 sports.

Here is a full guide with everything you need to know about the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics as the clock ticks down to the Opening Ceremony:

How to watch the 2026 Olympics in Milan Cortina

The Milan Cortina Olympics will go from Feb. 4-22, 2026.

The Winter Games officially commence with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, but several events will start before that. Curling will be the first sport of the Games with opening matches on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Beginning action in women's ice hockey and snowboarding will also commence on Thursday, Feb. 5, a day before the Opening Ceremony.

NBC and Peacock will present live Olympic events each morning and afternoon. NBC will offer its most programming hours for any Winter Olympics in history with at least five hours of daytime coverage each day. That live coverage will include figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, speed skating and more.

NBC will also showcase "Primetime in Milan," an enhanced, nightly primetime show providing three hours of coverage that will take viewers inside the Olympic day from Italy.

Peacock will stream every sport and all 116 medal events throughout the Games. It is also bringing back "Gold Zone," with more details to come on the popular whip-around show.

Along with NBC and Peacock, NBCUniversal will also have comprehensive cable coverage for Milan Cortina 2026 on USA Network and CNBC.

What is the time difference between Milan Cortina and the U.S.?

Milan is in the Central European Time Zone — the same time zone as Paris — which is six hours ahead of North American Eastern Time.

Team USA medal count

The U.S. is among the strongest countries when it comes to the Winter Olympics, but it does not stand atop the all-time medal count.

Team USA has earned 330 medals in its Winter Olympic history, including 114 gold. It finished fifth in the overall medal count (25) at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and had the third-most gold medals (9).

Norway is the only country with more Winter Olympic medals than the U.S. The country took home the most hardware from Beijing, as it earned 37 medals in the competition to bring its Winter Olympic total to 405.

Team USA did its best work in snowboarding and freestyle skiing at the Beijing Winter Games. The Americans earned three gold medals in snowboarding and eight total medals in freestyle skiing (two gold, four silver and two bronze). They also earned three medals in figure skating, bobsled and speedskating while also medaling in cross-country skiing (two), alpine skiing (one) and ice hockey (one).

Organizers of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games revealed the official branding and pictograms at an event in Milan on Wednesday.

Team USA Olympians at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics

Team USA fans will see some familiar faces at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Alpine skiing icon Mikaela Shiffrin is back after a disappointing run in Beijing. The three-time Olympic medalist did not reach the podium at the last Winter Olympics, and she will be looking to reclaim the success she saw in Sochi and PyeongChang.

Shiffrin could potentially be joined by another skiing legend. At 40 years old, Lindsey Vonn is looking to make an improbable comeback and compete in Milan after coming out of retirement in December.

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin explains why she is excited for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina and shares what we can expect from her on the slopes.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates will lead a strong U.S. figure skating contingent in Milan. The newly married couple was part of the gold-winning team event for Team USA in Beijing, and there will be plenty of competition to fill out the roster as they go for a repeat.

Chloe Kim is taking things even higher. The California kid is chasing an Olympic three-peat in the snowboarding halfpipe after winning as a 17-year-old in PyeongChang and 21-year-old in Beijing.

Jordan Stolz has taken speed skating by storm. Like Kim, Stolz made his Olympic debut at 17 years old. Now, the Wisconsin native has put together an impressive unbeaten streak and enters 2026 as a favorite to give Team USA its first men's speed skating gold since 2010.

For the first time in 12 years, NHL players are returning to the Olympics. Team USA has not medaled in men's ice hockey since 2010 and is chasing its first gold medal since the "Miracle on Ice" team of 1980. American stars like Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes will lead the way for Team USA, which got a taste of international competition in the 4 Nations Face-Off, where it lost to Canada in a thrilling championship tilt.

2026 Milan Cortina Olympics sports

The 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics will feature 116 medal events across 16 sports.

Ski mountaineering will make its debut on the Winter Olympic program in the upcoming Games. Competitors will combine uphill climbing with downhill skiing as they traverse northern Italian terrain.

Here is a breakdown of each sport's competition schedule, medal events and rules:

Alpine skiing

Competition schedule: Feb. 7-18

Medal events: 10

Alpine skiing rules

Biathlon

Competition schedule: Feb. 8-21

Medal events: 11

Biathlon rules

Bobsled

Competition schedule: Feb. 15-22

Medal events: 4

Bobsled rules

Cross-country skiing

Competition schedule: Feb. 7-22

Medal events: 12

Cross-country skiing rules

Curling

Competition schedule: Feb. 4-22

Medal events: 3

Curling rules

Figure skating

Competition schedule: Feb. 6-21

Medal events: 5

Figure skating rules

Freestyle skiing

Competition schedule: Feb. 7-21

Medal events: 15

Freestyle skiing rules

Ice hockey

Competition schedule: Feb. 5-22

Medal events: 2

Ice hockey rules

Luge

Competition schedule: Feb. 7-12

Medal events: 5

Luge rules

Nordic combined

Competition schedule: Feb. 11-19

Medal events: 3

Nordic combined rules

Short track speed skating

Competition schedule: Feb. 10-20

Medal events: 9

Short track speed skating rules

Skeleton

Competition schedule: Feb. 12-15

Medal events: 3

Skeleton rules

Ski jumping

Competition schedule: Feb. 7-16

Medal events: 6

Ski jumping rules

Ski mountaineering

Competition schedule: Feb. 19-21

Medal events: 3

Ski mountaineering rules

Snowboard

Competition schedule: Feb. 5-18

Medal events: 11

Snowboard rules

Speed skating

Competition schedule: Feb. 7-21

Medal events: 14

Speed skating rules

2026 Milan Cortina Olympics venues

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be spread out across several parts of Italy.

Here's a breakdown of the Olympic venues and which sports will take place in which locations:

2026 Milan Cortina Olympics venues

Click on a cluster to see the venues at that location.

Anterselva/Antholz

Anterselva Biathlon Arena (Biathlon)

Bormio

Stelvio Ski Center (Alpine skiing, ski mountaineering)

Cortina d'Ampezzo

Cortina Sliding Center (Bobsled, luge, skeleton)

Tofane Alpine Skiing Center (Alpine skiing)

Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium (Curling)

Livigno

Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park (Freestyle skiing)

Livigno Snow Park (Freestyle skiing, snowboarding)

Milano

Milano Ice Skating Arena (Figure skating, short track speed skating)

Milano Ice Park (Ice hockey, speed skating)

Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena (Ice hockey)

San Siro Olympic Stadium (Olympic Opening Ceremony)

Predazzo

Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium (Nordic combined, ski jumping)

Tesero

Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium (Cross-country skiing, Nordic combined)

Verona

Verona Olympic Arena (Olympic Closing Ceremony)

Lake Placid, New York is being considered a potential backup location for sliding sports if the Cortina Sliding Center is not finished by the start of the 2026 Winter Games.

Milan and the ski resort town of Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy will be the main hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics.