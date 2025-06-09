The world's best athletes are gearing up for a trip to Italy this winter, and fans can watch every second of the action from home.

NBC and Peacock will be home to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, showcasing the competition, pageantry and emotion of the Games.

With 116 medal events across 16 sports, NBCUniversal's coverage will air every moment of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

From the mountains to the rink, here is a guide to watching the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

How to watch the 2026 Olympics on NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock will be NBCUniversal's primary platforms for its 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics coverage.

With Milan and Cortina in the same time zone as Paris, NBCUniversal's programming plan for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be similar to its plan for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

NBC will air the best events live with at least five hours of daytime coverage each day throughout the Games. Between figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, speed skating and more, daytime coverage will feature the most popular events live on NBC on weekend mornings and every afternoon.

NBC will also broadcast "Primetime in Milan," an enhanced, three-hour Olympics primetime show hosted by Mike Tirico that will feature the top events, stars and storylines.

Peacock, meanwhile, will live stream the entire Olympics, making it the most comprehensive Winter Olympics destination in American media history. Viewers can also enjoy "Gold Zone," a daily whip-around show that gained popularity during the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as Peacock's Multiview feature.

Peacock promises more programs and technological innovations for the Milan Cortina Olympics with more details to come closer to the start of the Games.

In addition to NBC and Peacock, NBCUniversal's comprehensive cable coverage for the Milan Cortina Olympics will be on USA Network and CNBC.

How to watch the 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Speaking of the start of the Games, the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

The Opening Ceremony will air live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. It will include the Parade of Nations as athletes march into Milan's San Siro Stadium.

While the Opening Ceremony will take place on Feb. 6, the actual Olympics will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

How to watch figure skating at the 2026 Olympics

Figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics will go from Feb. 6-21.

What to watch: Madison Chock and Evan Bates will lead a strong U.S. figure skating contingent in Italy after earning gold medals in Beijing. Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito are among the American hopefuls looking to make their Olympic debuts this winter.

How to watch skiing at the 2026 Olympics

Alpine skiing will go from Feb. 7-18, while freestyle skiing will go from Feb. 7-21.

What to watch: Mikaela Shiffrin will be looking for some Olympic redemption after she did not make the podium in Beijing. Shiffrin could also be joined by another American skiing icon, as 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn is attempting an Olympic comeback.

How to watch snowboarding at the 2026 Olympics

Snowboarding will go from Feb. 5-18.

What to watch: Chloe Kim is aiming for an Olympic three-peat in the women's halfpipe. The two-time Olympic gold medalist took a break from competition after defending her halfpipe title in Beijing, but now she has a chance to pull off a feat that even Shaun White never did.

How to watch ice hockey at the 2026 Olympics

Ice hockey games will go from Feb. 5, the day before the Opening Ceremony, until the final day of the Olympics on Feb. 22.

What to watch: NHL players will be back at the Olympics for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games. On the women's side, the heated USA-Canada rivalry will also return to the international stage.

How to watch curling at the 2026 Olympics

Curling will be the first sport to get started at the Milan Cortina Olympics, with the first matches being held on Feb. 4. The competition will go all the way through the final day of the Games on Feb. 22.

What to watch: After winning a stunning gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, the American men placed fourth in Beijing. Elsewhere, Team USA placed sixth in the women's event and also failed to qualify for the playoffs in mixed doubles.

How to watch ski mountaineering at the 2026 Olympics

Ski mountaineering will take place from Feb. 19-21

What to watch: Ski mountaineering is the only new sport on the Olympic program this winter. The sport combines uphill climbing with downhill skiing with three medal events: men's sprint, women's sprint and mixed relay.

How to watch the Closing Ceremony at the 2026 Olympics

The Closing Ceremony will be on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Verona Arena.

The ceremony will air live on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.

How to watch the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics

NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics will air from March 6-15. More details will be announced at a later date.

In one year the Winter Olympics and Team USA will take over the fashion capital of the world when they arrive in Milan, Italy. From the slopes to the runway, here are the top five stories heading into next year’s Games.