A rare fish with a fearsome appearance was found in Delaware County.

A dead Alligator Gar fish was spotted in a pond at Fenimore Park in Radnor Township earlier this week, police said. The fish was turned over to Radnor Township Animal Control for preservation and educational purposes.

Alligator Gar are among the largest freshwater fish in North America and can grow up to ten feet long. Sightings of them are rare and they have occasionally been found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite their scary appearance, Alligator Gar don’t pose a threat to humans and there have been no confirmed attacks. Despite this, their eggs are poisonous to humans if ingested.