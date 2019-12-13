lost sheep

Police Shepherd to Safety a Lone Sheep Lost Along Highway

Officers think the sheep may have fallen off a truck

Thw side profile of a Merino Ewe
Getty Images

Pennsylvania police became shepherds when they wrangled a lost sheep wandering alone along a highway and corralled it to safety, authorities said.

Wilson police were initially responding to a report of a truck crash on Route 22 early Wednesday morning. But they found no vehicle or injured persons, only a sheep, LehighValleyLive.com reported.

Officer Tyler Smith wrangled the sheep to the shoulder of the eastbound lanes, police said.

Weird

NBCUniversal Inc. Dec 6

Search Continues for #Delabear in Wilmington

WCAU Dec 5

Bear Roams Through Delaware Neighborhoods

Officers had to cut a hole in the chain link fence below the highway to get the animal to safety, and Officer Tom Migliore led the sheep on a leash after it was brought down from the highway.

Officers don't know how the sheep ended up on the busy highway during rush hour, they said, but speculated it could have fallen off a truck. The animal didn't appear injured and had a tagged ear, police said.

The animal was taken to a farm, where it was to stay until its owner could be found.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lost sheepPennsylvaniaNORTHAMPTON COUNTYWilson
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us