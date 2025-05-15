Handy Delaware man turns beat-up jet ski, scooter into water-squirting ‘Land-Doo'

“I'm just saying I never saw one before.”

A creative man is riding something around Delaware beach towns that might have you saying, “what did I just see?”

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It’s a wave runner, but it isn’t out on the waves. Instead, the so-called “Land-Doo” is cruising the streets.

"Land-Doo" creator Justin Bonneville said he is good with his hands, especially around anything that burns gasoline.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

So, when he saw a WaveRunner turned motorbike down in Florida, his creative/mechanical juices started flowing.

“I thought it was really cool, something I'd like to try to build, figured I could do it,” Bonneville said. “Finally pulled the trigger and bought a scooter, bought a jet ski and started problem solving and putting the two together.”

He took a $100 broken-down jet ski plus a high-powered motor scooter to create his so-called “Land Doo” – basically a Sea-Doo on land.

It wound up taking about 100 hours of work and $2,500 in materials to bring his head-turning vision to fruition.

The yellow vehicle had working lights, signals and gauges and even a horn.

But, before the “Lan-Doo” was road ready, Bonneville had one last thing to check off his wish list.

“I knew it had to squirt water,” he said to emulate a real Sea-Doo.

Lots of eyeballs have been checking out his new ride around Rehoboth Beach and nearby towns.

The good news is the “Land-Doo” is completely street legal in Delaware. The bad news is this is the only one, for now.

That could change in the future as more people see the "Land-Doo" glide down the street, but Bonneville said he's not there yet.

“I definitely have had a couple people who were like ‘hey, the next one you build let me know, I'm definitely interested,” Bonneville said.