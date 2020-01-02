Gritty

Iconic Mascots Take Butter Form at Pennsylvania Farm Show

This year's sculpture, crafted from about 1,000 pounds of donated butter, shows Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam

A butter sculpture depicts Gritty, Swoop and Steely McBeam, mascots for the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The butter sculpture for this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show was unveiled Thursday, featuring three of the state's professional sports team mascots.

The Farm Show in Harrisburg, which calls itself the country's largest indoor agricultural event, includes 12,000 competitive exhibits. It runs from Saturday through Jan. 11. Admission is free but parking in Farm Show Complex lots is not.

After the show ends, the butter sculpture will be taken to a farm in Juniata County to be converted into energy through a methane digester.

New to the show this year are hard cider sales, an expanded rabbit competition and a waterfoul habitat with live ducks in the poultry area. There also will be a demonstration of riding horses while armed with bows.

Those who want to escape the crowds and noise can find refuge in low-stimulation shelters.

In the food court, attendees looking for something new will find hemp seed tea, gluten-free meatballs, grilled cheese sticks and new mushroom sandwiches, served like Philly cheesesteaks.

