Delco Officers Now ‘Uncles’ After Helping Mom Deliver Baby Along Road

A couple of Delaware County police officers can add “uncle” to their names after helping deliver a healthy baby on a busy road.

Upper Darby Police announced the birth of William Orlando on social media Tuesday.

Superintendent Bernhardt would like to welcome into the world baby William Orlando. Officers Matthew Rugh, and Dave Cullen helped mom safely deliver baby William today on West Chester Pike. Now referred to as Uncles, Matt and Dave said mom and baby William are both doing fine. pic.twitter.com/p08VsYLTtJ — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 3, 2020

Officers Matthew Rugh and Dave Cullen helped mom deliver the 7-pound, 14-ounce and 20.5-inch bundle of joy along West Chester Pike, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

"Now referred to as Uncles, Matt and Dave said mom and baby William are both doing fine," the post said.

