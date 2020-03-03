Delco Officers Now ‘Uncles’ After Helping Mom Deliver Baby Along Road

A couple of Delaware County police officers can add “uncle” to their names after helping deliver a healthy baby on a busy road.
Upper Darby Police announced the birth of William Orlando on social media Tuesday.
Officers Matthew Rugh and Dave Cullen helped mom deliver the 7-pound, 14-ounce and 20.5-inch bundle of joy along West Chester Pike, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.
"Now referred to as Uncles, Matt and Dave said mom and baby William are both doing fine," the post said.
