Delco Officers Now ‘Uncles’ After Helping Mom Deliver Baby Along Road

William Orlando was born on the side of West Chester Pike in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, with an assist from two police officers

By Dan Stamm

A couple of Delaware County police officers can add “uncle” to their names after helping deliver a healthy baby on a busy road.

Upper Darby Police announced the birth of William Orlando on social media Tuesday.

Officers Matthew Rugh and Dave Cullen helped mom deliver the 7-pound, 14-ounce and 20.5-inch bundle of joy along West Chester Pike, Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

"Now referred to as Uncles, Matt and Dave said mom and baby William are both doing fine," the post said.

Congratulations.

