Pennsylvania

Could you imagine ‘Box Demon' ringing your doorbell? It happened to Pa. resident

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pennsylvania woman got a spooky visit to her door early Tuesday morning -- an empty box-toting person dressed up in a paper plate flower mask that police dubbed the "Box Demon."

The "suspicious" incident went down along East 10th Avenue in North York Borough on March 11, 2025, the Northern York County Regional Police Department said. In Ring video released by police, a person carrying a box places it down on the front porch then presses the doorbell camera.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"The unknown person rings the doorbell and identifies themself as the 'Box Demon,'" police said.

"I am the Box Demon," the colorfully-dressed person says to the Ring camera as some tinkly music plays. "I leave this gift -- this box -- this gift for you."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The self-described "Box Demon" then walks away, leaving the empty box behind.

The homeowner isn't happy.

"I'm angry," homeowner Tammy McAnnaney told NBC-affiliate WGAL. "I don't know who would be too happy with have somebody ringing your doorbell at 4:22 in the morning. Like, do something constructive with yourself."

Weird

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania police trying to track down doorbell-ringing ‘Box Demon'

McAnnaney told WGAL she knows of nothing she did to "this so-called person who runs around with a paper plate on their face."

"Go find something else to do," she said.

Police hope to find the "Box Demon" before they strike again. Northern York County police asked anyone with info to reach out at  717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us