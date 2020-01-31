New Jersey

After Rescue From NJ Town, Celebrity Wild Turkey Is Euthanized at Animal Farm

Glenny the turkey, known for fanning his feathers and strutting along streets, became a celebrity in Haddon Heights

Colorful wild turkey feathers
Getty images

What to Know

  • Glenny the turkey drew attention by fanning his feathers and strutting along streets in Haddon Heights.
  • The wild turkey became a celebrity in the South Jersey town before it was relocated to the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Mays Landing on Sunday after he began pecking at vehicles and blocking traffic.
  • Wildlife officials showed up Wednesday and removed the turkey. They said it was “humanely euthanized” because it has been in contact with domestic birds and posed a disease risk to native wildlife.

A wild turkey that became a celebrity in a southern New Jersey town was euthanized after it was rescued and placed at a sanctuary farm because it posed a risk to native wildlife, officials said.

The turkey, named Glenny, drew attention by fanning his feathers and strutting along streets in Haddon Heights in September. The name came because the bird was spotted near Glenwood Elementary School.

However, Glenny was relocated to the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Mays Landing on Sunday after he began pecking at vehicles and blocking traffic.

Weird

Groundhog Day 6 hours ago

Groundhog Club Shoots Down Call for Robotic Punxsutawney Phil

New Jersey Jan 29

Not ‘Cool’: Motorcyclist Wrong to Turn License Plate Upside Down, Court Says

Wildlife officials showed up Wednesday and removed the turkey. They said it was “humanely euthanized” because it has been in contact with domestic birds and posed a disease risk to native wildlife.

Officials said the turkey needed to first be quarantined for disease before being placed with domestic birds.

Laurie Zaleski, who owns the farm, toldThe Philadelphia Inquirer she has a license to hold wild animals for 48 hours before releasing them or handing them over to a state facility. She said she was worried that releasing the turkey would further upset residents who were anxious after Glenny was taken away.

“He was not a wild turkey, he was a socialized turkey,” she said. “We came up with a solution and then they came and snatched him.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyglennyhaddon heightswild turkey
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us