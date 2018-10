The snake that slithered into the engine compartment of a West Chester driver's car.

One West Chester driver’s check engine light wouldn’t have lit up for this bizarre maintenance problem.

An 8 to 10 foot snake was found in the engine compartment of a driver’s vehicle Tuesday night. The driver spotted the reptile slither into the engine and immediately contacted the West Chester Police Department.

Responding to the call, police found the massive snake inside the engine compartment of the vehicle. They carefully removed the animal, and returned it to its owner.