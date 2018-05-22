Royal entrances, the exchanging of vows and an emotional tear. These are the best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. (Published Saturday, May 19, 2018)

Did your invite to the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get lost in the mail, but you still want to be part of history? Well, now you can. But it'll cost you a few thousand pounds.

Items being touted as royal gift bags are now being hawked on dozens of e-Bay auctions for as much as $3,000 pounds, or $4,000 in U.S. dollars. Gift bags were reportedly given to 2,640 members of the public who were invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle for Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, according to CNBC. But the gift bags were not given to the 600 close family and friends of the royal couple who were invited inside the chapel.

So what's inside the bag?

A tote bag bearing the initials "HM" plus the date and venue of the wedding

An order of service booklet

A commemorative fridge magnet

A gold chocolate coin

A tub of "handbag shortbread"

A postcard

A bottle of spring water

A 20 percent off voucher for the Windsor Castle gift shop

Sorry... personally autographed pictures of Harry and Meghan not included.



