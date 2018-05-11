The Tortoise and the Shield

Sgt. Robell of the Township of Hamilton Police Department used his shield to escort a snapping turtle off the road on Tuesday

Why did the snapping turtle cross the road? I guess we’ll never know.

What we do know is that Sgt. Robell from Hamilton Township Police Department jumped to the rescue to escort the creature across the busy street. Instead of picking it up and risking his own fingers, or shooting it and killing it, Sgt. Robell grabbed another tool to help in his rescue effort.

Usually used to calm crowds, Robell used his shield to angle the snapper as best he could and as quickly as possible out of harms way.

The snapping turtle attempted to take a couple bites at Robell, but his shield protected him from the vicious snaps. This precarious situation was posted on the Township of Hamilton Police Department's Facebook page Tuesday evening, and it has gained popularity with hundreds of reactions and shares.

It’s not every day you see a snapping turtle meet a police shield in the middle of a road, so thankfully Sgt. Robell's dashcam was able to catch this moment.