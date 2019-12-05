SkyForce10 was over the scene as Philadelphia police safely captured a horse that was on the loose late Wednesday night in Port Richmond.

What to Know SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as a horse trotted along Richmond Street and East Lehigh Avenue.

Police safely captured the horse near Somerset and Mercer streets.

Police reunited the animal with its owner shortly before midnight.

Idris Elba's "Concrete Cowboys” isn’t out in theaters yet, but Philadelphia police dealt with their own real life equestrian drama when they chased after a horse went on the loose for about an hour.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as the horse trotted along Richmond Street and East Lehigh Avenue. After several minutes of the horse moving through Philly, police cruisers were able to box the animal in near Somerset and Mercer streets.

Just before its capture, the horse could be seen galloping down the middle of the street. Eventually, an officer walked up to the horse and gave it a pat, other officers soon joined.

Police reunited the animal, named Harley, with its owner shortly before midnight.

The owner, “Cowboy Ace” Aaron Moore later told NBC10 that Harley got loose near Penn's Landing. Harley then went on about a one hour jaunt before finally being captured in Port Richmond.

Cowboy Ace said he had taken Harley to Penn's Landing on his day off as a security guard to show the animal off to some coworkers.

Cowboy Ace said he has known Harley for years, his grandfather had raced the horse down south. Cowboy Ace recently was gifted the horse.

This story is developing and will be updated.