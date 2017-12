Let's be honest, many people are wowed and alarmed by voice search devices such as Amazon's Alexa or Google Home.

But the cutest reaction has to come from this 85-year-old Italian grandmother, who gets a Google Home device in a family secret Santa exchange.

She's a little puzzled by the device, but her family helps her work through it.

"I'm scared. It's a mystery," she says at one point.

And then she gets the weather ... in London.

Many thanks to Ben Actis for this treasure.