Even the Sun is getting into the Halloween spirit.

OK, to be fair the photo that eerily resembles the sun as a spooky Jack-o'-lantern just released by NASA was actually snapped by the space agency way back on Oct. 8, 2014. But let's not get bogged down in those details.

The "face" is the result of active regions of the sun burning more brightly than others, NASA said. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, which took the photo, is constantly monitoring the sun from its orbit in space.

And now you can have the image for yourself. NASA is inviting people to download a high-res image of the pumpkin sun, "just in time for Halloween."