Dunkin' Donuts Is Making Running Shoes — With Sprinkles

Dunkin' is taking its popular slogan to heart and wants customers to "run" with another Massachusetts brand.
The Canton-based company has teamed up with Waltham-based Saucony to "keep Bostonians running" with their limited-edition Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 sneakers ahead of the Boston Marathon.
According to Dunkin', the sneakers feature a strawberry-frosted donut surrounded by sprinkles on each heel. The Dunkin’ Donuts logo is on the sneaker's tongue and the brand's "America Runs on Dunkin'" tagline appears on the center heel.
The Saucony logo also features a coffee bean pattern.
The sneakers went on sale for pre-order for $110 on Saucony's website this week, though as of Wednesday they did not appear to still be available for purchase.
Only 2,000 pairs of Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 9 shoes were being produced, according to Adweek.
Dunkin' did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dunkin' earlier said the shoes would also be available for purchase starting April 3 at Marathonsports.
The 2018 Boston Marathon will take place on April 16.