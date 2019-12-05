Delabear Runs Through Wilmington Yards

A black bear caused a spectacle in a Wilmington, Delaware, neighborhood on Thursday morning, running from animal control officers who attempted to capture the mammal.

What to Know A day after at least three bear sightings in the North Wilmington area, a bear was spotted in the Trolley Square neighborhood Thursday.

Some have dubbed the incidents the work of the #Delabear.

We have tips on what you should do if you spot a bear.

A wildlife spectacle is unfolding in a Wilmington neighborhood Tuesday morning as as animal control officers chase a small black bear over fences and through the backyards of homes.

The bear is trying to elude humans near Pennsylvania Avenue in the Delaware city's Trolley Square neighborhood. On its run, it also darted through parking lots and ran along train tracks.

Wilmington police urged residents between Delaware Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, and Lincoln Street and Rodney Street to shelter in place and avoid making contact with the wild animal.

No word yet on how authorities plan on capturing the animal, dubbed as the #Delabear on social media.

On Wednesday, there were at least three bear sightings between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the North Wilmington area near Interstate 95, Delaware State Police said. It is unclear at this point if more than one bear could be responsible for the sightings.

It's not unusual to spot a black bear in Delaware, the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife said. Not approaching the bear is a good idea.

Police and wildlife officials suggest you slowly back away and seek shelter then call 911 if you spot a bear, or any other wild animal. You can also call the Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources police at 800-523-3336.

Bear attacks are rare but can happen.

Some of the things that attract bears include garbage, bird seed and pet food. Don't try to feed the bears.

BearWise offers more tips for anyone who happens upon a bear including making lots of noise with pots and pans (don’t try to imitate the bear) to scare off the animal, giving the bear a clear escape route and removing any attractants. If the bear spots you, you should stay calm and lightly wave your arms to help the bear recognize you as human, the National Park Service says.

Both BearWise and the NPS have more tips about what to do if a bear gets aggressive.