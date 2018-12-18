2 Rabbits Wreak Havoc on Philly Neighborhood

What to Know Residents of a Philadelphia neighborhood say two rabbits have wreaked havoc on their street, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

One woman said the rabbits caused up to $1100 in damage to her vehicle and also damaged her daughter’s car.

One of the rabbits was captured and taken to ACCT Philly. The second rabbit remains on the loose.

Nancy Nelson, who lives on the 4100 block of Orchard Street, reached out to NBC10 Tuesday, stating two large white rabbits had been spotted around her block, leaving feces on sidewalks and chewing through car wires.

Nelson said the rabbits caused up to $1100 in damage to her vehicle and also damaged her daughter’s car.

“The guy called me this morning and said, ‘He even ate two of your oxygen canisters besides all the wires they chewed on,’” Nelson said.

Residents believe the two rabbits were dropped off by an owner though officials haven’t confirmed where they came from.

Nelson said she put food inside crates and placed them outside her home. Yet while the rabbits ate the food, they didn’t stay in the crates.

NBC10 was there Tuesday night as neighbors chased after the rabbits. After about 90 minutes, one neighbor finally managed to capture one of the rabbits. But the other rabbit is still on the run.

“This story’s to be continued,” Nelson said. “Hopefully the other one took off somewhere.”

The captured rabbit was taken to ACCT Philly and given a new name. Jessica Rabbit.