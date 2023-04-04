Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Recalls 143,000 Atlas SUVs Over Airbag-Related Glitch

Owners should not let anyone sit in the front passenger seat until the affected vehicles are fixed, according to the recall notice

By Rob Wile

USA Today

Volkswagen of America announced Tuesday it is recalling more than 143,000 Atlas sport utility vehicles over a faulty front-passenger seat detection system.

According to the manufacturer, the wiring in some of the vehicles’ front passenger detection systems may be faulty, resulting in a deactivated air bag that will not deploy in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to the front seat passenger.

The recall affects select model year 2018-2021 Atlas and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

Owners should not allow anyone to sit in the front passenger seat until a free recall repair is developed and completed, Volkswagen said. It is currently developing a remedy and will notify affected owners as soon as the repair is available.

