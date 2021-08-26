Your Guide to Made in America Road Closures, Parking Changes

What to Know The Made in America Concert is bringing music, culture and road closures to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The concert takes place over Labor Day weekend, but the closure last for more than a week on some streets.

Here is your guide to the road closures and parking restrictions.

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more of music's biggest acts are set to rock Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway during Labor Day Weekend as Jay-Z’s annual Made in America music festival returns for 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 concert.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Other performers at the ticketed event over Sept. 4 and 5 include A$AP Ferg, Baby Keem, Doja Cat, Kehlani, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda and Young Thug.

With the big concert comes road closures, changes to public transportation and parking around the parkway and COVID-19 precautions.

Road closures begin on Sunday, Aug. 29. They will occur in phases before being lifted by the end of Tuesday, Sept. 7.

For information on the concert, including set times, tickets and a list of what you can and cannot bring, click HERE.

Somethings each attendee will need are a face mask as well as proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative test.

"In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry," a Made in America spokesperson wrote. "The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival. In addition, as mandated by the City Of Philadelphia, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks."

The vaccine and masking policy impacts attendees, the road closures and other changes affects everyone traveling near the Parkway.

Philadelphia's government released this info on road closures, parking and transportation options:

Phase 1 – 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7:

ROAD CLOSED: Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Phase 2 – 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7:

ROAD CLOSED: Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Phase 3 – 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 7:

PARKING PROHIBITED: 22nd Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue (west side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side).

Phase 4 – 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 7:

ROAD CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted and outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain open on Sept. 1.

Phase 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 7:

ROAD CLOSED: Outer lanes on Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd and 23rd Streets (eastbound only).

Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted on Sept. 2.

Phase 6 – 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 7:

ROAD CLOSED: Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

ROAD CLOSED: Inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval

ROAD CLOSED: 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

ROAD CLOSED: 22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place

ROAD CLOSED: 21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

ROAD CLOSED: Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

All these road closures will be lifted prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City) from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue. Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive will remain open for employees and guests of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will be accessible via 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Phase 7 – 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 6:

The most extensive road closures and parking restrictions around the festival site will begin at 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 and remain in effect through the duration of the event. Many of the road closures listed below will be lifted prior to 5 a.m. on Sept. 6 as roads are cleaned and serviced.

ROADS CLOSED:

The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway beginning at 20th Street, extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street. Note: The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to museum guests via a special route (Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street/Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive).

21st Street between Winter Street and Hamilton Street.

22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street.

23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Spring Garden Street Tunnel.

Spring Garden Street Bridge. Note: The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Museum of Art operating hours, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian use.

Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval.

2100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue between the Whole Foods store and 21st Street. Note: The eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store.

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street. Note: I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open.

Short duration, intermittent closures of 2200 to 2400 Pennsylvania Avenue are expected at times on Saturday and Sunday for movement of equipment and resources. Drivers are advised to utilize caution in the area and obey instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department.

No Parking

Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street).

Winter Street between 20th and 22nd Streets (both sides of street).

20th Street between Vine Street and Callowhill Street (east side of street).

21st Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street (both sides of street).

22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street).

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street (both sides of street).

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Race Street from 19th Street to 20th Street.

"Additional road closures and parking restrictions may be necessary in the vicinity of the event venue as dictated by conditions," the city said in its news release. "Resident and visitors should always obey posted signs and instructions from the Philadelphia Police Department."

SEPTA Service, Other Ways to Get To the Festival

SEPTA Customer Service will extend its hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday, with phone and online agents available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customer service can be reached at 215-580-7800 and directly on Twitter @septa_social. For more information on SEPTA and NJ Transit routes and schedules during Labor Day weekend, visit septa.org or call 215-580-7800, and njtransit.com or call 973-275-5555.

How to get to the festival:

Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines: Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl Buses (BSO and MFO) will offer overnight service as usual.

Local train service will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Race-Vine and City Hall Stations on the Broad Street Line and 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line provide easy walking access to the festival gates on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Broad Street and Market Frankford Owl Buses (BSO and MFO) will offer overnight service as usual. Regional Rail: Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at septa.org/events. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at septa.org/parking.

Late-night train service will be available on SEPTA’s Regional Rail Lines on Saturday and Sunday nights departing from Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street Stations. Special schedules will be posted in stations and are also available online at septa.org/events. Parking is free at all SEPTA-owned Regional Rail lots on weekends. Parking lot location information is available online at septa.org/parking. Trolley: Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue.

Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 offer convenient service to and from the concert, with 19th and 22nd Street Stations providing easy walking access to Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Trolley Route 15 connects with Broad Street and Market Frankford Line service at Girard Avenue. Bus: Due to festival-related street closures, SEPTA Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

Due to festival-related street closures, from their normal routes through the Benjamin Franklin Parkway area beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 6. Specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org. PHLASH: PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details.

PHLASH transportation is an inexpensive way to visit key attractions in Center City and the Parkway vicinity, with stops at 22 locations including many in Center City. Find PHLASH on the go, with live updates at RidePhillyPHLASH.com and visit phillyphlash.com for a schedule and route details. Rideshare: Taxi, Uber and Lyft designated drop off and pick up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street.

Taxi, Uber and Lyft designated drop off and pick up locations are along the 2100 block of Spring Garden Street. Indego Bike Share: Attendees using Indego to get to the festival should check the mobile app to confirm dock and bike availability in real time. Users can also check bike and station status at rideindego.com or by following @rideindego on Twitter. The Art Museum Indego station will be temporarily relocated to accommodate the stage.

If driving, off-street parking lots and garages are available near the Parkway. The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a list of its lots.

What About Philly's Museums?

For people wanting to get some culture, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Barnes Foundation and Franklin Institute will be open at points over the weekend. Go to each institutions' website for hours. The Rodin Museum will, however, be closed throughout the weekend.