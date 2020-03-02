traffic alert

Deadly Crash Closes Route 1 in Bucks Co. for Hours

Avoid Route 1 between Interstate 295 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County Monday morning

By Dan Stamm

Busy U.S. Route 1 in both directions in Bucks County was closed for hours Monday morning after a person was struck and killed on the highway.

The wreck closed Route 1 north and south in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania, just before 4 a.m. The crash scene is between Interstate 295 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near Neshaminy High School and the Neshaminy Mall.

The person died on the scene, Middletown Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said as the investigation continued.

Police warned the road is expected to be closed into the morning rush. They could be seen marking evidence across a stretch of the roadway.

Drivers should try to avoid the stretch of Route 1 by using I-295/I-95 to Woodhaven Road of Business Route 1 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

