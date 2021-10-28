Camden County

Person Rescued From Crashed Bus on NJ Road

Crash closes U.S. Route 30 between Spring Garden Road and Fleming Pike during Thursday morning's commute

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person could be seen being rescued from one of two buses -- one of which is a New Jersey Transit bus -- that crashed along the White Horse Pike in Camden County Thursday morning.

First responders could be see surrounding one of the two crashed buses along the White Horse Pike (U.S. Route 30) near Fleming Pike as SkyForce10 hover overhead around 6:45 a.m.

At least one person could be seen moving their hand after being rescued on a stretcher from a crashed bus.

The extent of injuries and cause of the wreck weren't clear.

Drivers should avoid the area as all lanes of Route 30 in both directions were closed. Route 73 could be used as an alternate route.

The crash is also effecting NJ Transit's Route 554 bus.

"Bus service to Lindenwold PATCO will use Old Forks Rd, S Egg Harbor Rd, Spring Garden Rd and Whitehorse Pike," NJ Transit said on its travel alerts website. "Bus service to Atlantic City will use Spring Garden Rd, S Egg Harbor Rd, Old Forks Rd and Whitehorse Pike."

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Camden CountyCrashNJ TransitWhite Horse Pike
