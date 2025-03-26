Water main break shoots water into air along busy Delaware road

A broken water main sent water shooting into the air along a New Castle County, Delaware, roadway during the Wednesday morning commute.

The break took place along Route 40, near Wilton Boulevard, in New Castle around 5 a.m., DelDOT said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 6:40 a.m., water could be seen shooting into the air as eastbound drivers drove through it along the shoulder.

More than 30 minutes later, drivers -- including a school bus and transit bus -- could be seen slowly moving past the pouring water as a work struck blocked some of the roadway.

Then by 7:15 a.m., the water spout was turned off as more drivers were able to get past the scene.

Further up the road a crash blocked northbound Route 13 was closed near Route 7 for a crash also before 7 a.m. No word if anyone was injured in that wreck.

The best bet is for drivers to avoid the areas and find alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.