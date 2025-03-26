New Castle County

Water main break shoots water into air along busy Delaware road

A water main break and crash are causing issues in New Castle, Delaware, on March 26, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A broken water main sent water shooting into the air along a New Castle County, Delaware, roadway during the Wednesday morning commute.

The break took place along Route 40, near Wilton Boulevard, in New Castle around 5 a.m., DelDOT said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 6:40 a.m., water could be seen shooting into the air as eastbound drivers drove through it along the shoulder.

More than 30 minutes later, drivers -- including a school bus and transit bus -- could be seen slowly moving past the pouring water as a work struck blocked some of the roadway.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Then by 7:15 a.m., the water spout was turned off as more drivers were able to get past the scene.

Further up the road a crash blocked northbound Route 13 was closed near Route 7 for a crash also before 7 a.m. No word if anyone was injured in that wreck.

The best bet is for drivers to avoid the areas and find alternate routes.

Transportation and Transit

First Alert Traffic Mar 18

Lights go out in part of 30th Street Station, traffic lights outside also go down

Old City Mar 17

PATCO finally has reopening date for long-shuttered Franklin Square Station

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Castle CountyDelawareFirst Alert Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us