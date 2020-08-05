Tugboats Pull Barges Away From Closed I-676 Bridge

What to Know Drivers who use Interstate 676 to access Center City Philadelphia should plan on using alternate routes until at least Thursday after loose barges struck a bridge.

Inspectors found no major damage to the bridge but want to keep it closed in case the barges come loose and make another impact.

The barges were removed by tugboats late Thursday morning.

The adrift barges on the Schuylkill River that led to the closure of the Vine Street Expressway and SEPTA delays were hauled away by tugboats Thursday.

Tugboats moved in late Thursday morning and moved the barges up river just before noon.

It is unclear at this point when I-676 will reopen to traffic. Pennsylvania State Police said more inspections need to be done first.

As the river swelled Tuesday night with runoff from Tropical Storm Isaias, the barges floated down the river, colliding with the north side of the Vine Street Expressway Bridge. The bridge was closed to traffic and SEPTA service in that area was halted due to concerns of the barge coming loose again and hitting the Market Street connector bridge, according to Mike Liberi from SEPTA.

Inspectors later determined the barges would need to be moved before any traffic could start flowing again. There were concerns about the barges coming loose and causing another impact.

Interstate 676, which crosses the bridge, was closed in both directions from Broad Street to the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) interchange. Drivers were told to use surface streets to cross Center City at least until Thursday afternoon.

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports Thursday as tugboats begin the process of removing adrift barges from against the bridge that carries Interstate 676 over the Schuylkill River.

PennDOT district executive Kenneth McClain, who spoke at a Philly news conference Wednesday, said inspectors haven't found any serious structural damage to the bridge. The only thing they noticed was a bent stiffener bracket, which is not threatening the structure's integrity. That bracket will need to be replaced in a few weeks, but the bridge can reopen before that repair.

The only thing keeping the bridge closed right now is the barges, a PennDOT spokesman said Wednesday.

An official with the Army Corps of Engineers said tugboats would loosen the barges. The tugboats couldn't get there Wednesday because the river was still flowing too fast from floodwater. The Corps is still investigating how the barges - which were being used for a dredging project upriver - came loose from their moorings in the storm.

The highway will reopen as quickly as possible after the barges are removed. The cost of the removal has yet to be revealed.

For Your Commute

If you are on the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) you can get off at South or Spring Garden streets to access Center City, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. Drivers coming from Interstate 95 will need to get off the Vine Street at Broad Street or earlier.

Leave yourself extra time to get into or out of Center City as the other bridges over the river backed up Wednesday.

Big delays on the eastbound Schuylkill with lots of drivers exiting at Spring Garden. Expect a very messy morning with the Vine still partially shut down, and now rain to add more problems. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/z452ghQizD — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) August 6, 2020

All Regional Rail service was at one point suspended for the Wednesday morning commute in Philadelphia. Service returned to previous schedules as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Liberi said.

The bridge is upstream from a SEPTA rail bridge at 30th Street. The commuter bus and rail agency said it originally suspended all Regional Rail service out of an abundance of caution until the barge was secured or crossed under the bridge.

Isaias produced heavy rain and strong winds over the Philadelphia region leading to flooding on Tuesday.

The Schuylkill River crested early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia around 13.3 feet.