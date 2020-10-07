Vehicle Fire on I-76, Crash on I-95 Stop Traffic During Morning Commute

What to Know Two crashes during the Wednesday morning commute stopped traffic on two of Philadelphia's busiest roadways.

A crash involving a school bus and ambulance on northbound Interstate 95 in Delaware County late in the morning commute and a vehicle fire on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) in Philadelphia around the same time left drivers stuck behind the scenes.

The I-95 multi-vehicle wreck had all the northbound lanes blocked before the Blue Route around 8:45 a.m. The I-76 vehicle fire, which appeared to be a work van that caught fire, had all eastbound lanes closed between Route 1 and Montgomery Drive.

Traffic quickly backed up with nearly an hour added to the commute on both major highways, according to Waze. By 9:15 the backup on I-95 exceeded 2 hours while drivers were stuck in nearly 2 hours of traffic on I-76.

ALL LANES CLOSED on the eastbound Schuylkill, too. Car fire between Rt-1 and Montgomery has delays stretching back past Belmont. No traffic getting by. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/9tm8XGt2FU — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) October 7, 2020

By 9:35 a.m., traffic appeared to be moving again on I-76, but some residual slowdowns remained.

Pennsylvania State Police didn't immediately offer information on any injuries in the I-95 crash.

No word yet on when the I-95 could be cleared. State police urged drivers to avoid getting onto I-95. Route 291 could be used to get around the I-95 closure.

This story is developing and will be updated.