Route Share: Uber introduces new option for commuters in Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia is one of several cities offering a new Uber option that could save you money, but you better put on your walking shoes.

The popular rideshare app announced an all-new ride option designed specifically for commuters.

Route Share is what Uber is calling their "most affordable ride yet." It offers scheduled pickups along busy corridors during weekday commute hours, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Almost like taking a SEPTA bus, passengers will walk to a specific destination in Philadelphia and share a ride with up to two others headed the same way. Uber said fares will cost up to 50% less than an UberX option.

Uber added that this new option could be the perfect way for people to "get to and from work without breaking the bank."

In addition, Uber is offering special deals for Uber One members, and pre-paid ride passes that are meant to keep fares steady for one hour a day.

For more information, visit www.uber.com.

