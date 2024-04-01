Section of I-95 northbound closed for several days after truck strikes bridge. How to get around it

Not again! A busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is closed after a truck crash.

Traffic is expected to be stopped on I-95 northbound for several days after a bridge was struck by a truck carrying a large shipment Monday afternoon, officials said.

PennDOT said that an oversized vehicle carrying a large cylinder hit an overhead Conrail bridge on I-95 north just before the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, however, the damage was done.

We can now see the large cylinder that struck a railroad bridge on 95 NB before the #BetsyRoss Bridge

Here's your guide to getting around the mess, which is also impacting New Jersey Transit's Atlantic City Rail Line train service.

Closed lanes on I-95 expected to last over several days

Initially, "I-95 North approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange was reduced to a single lane for several hours while Conrail bridge engineers conducted their inspection to establish an emergency repair plan," PennDOT said.

However, it was later determined that "I-95 North will remain closed for several days approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while Conrail’s contractor performs the bridge repair," PennDOT said.

The northbound lanes were then entirely blocked starting at 10 p.m. Monday.

The closure even prompted Citizens Bank Park's X page to warn Phillies fans leaving Monday night's extra innings game against the Reds about potential traffic troubles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) announced that northbound Interstate 95 will be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange beginning at 10:00 PM…

"Motorists are advised to avoid the closure areas because significant backups and delays will occur on I-95, the alternate routes and surface streets in the vicinity of the work area," PennDOT said.

How to get around the closure of I-95 in Philadelphia

According to PennDOT, northbound I-95 motorists "will be directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North.

"The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will also be closed and detoured during construction. Motorists will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North at Adams Avenue.

"Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476, and other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey are being used to alert motorists about the closure and provide information about alternate routes."

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko has the detour to get around the closure of Interstate 95 northbound in Philadelphia after a truck struck an overpass.

How long will I-95 northbound remain closed?

This is tricky as no exact timetable was given outside of the repairs taking "several days."

This most recent closure comes months after a section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed, causing what was expected to be an extended closure. However, crews came up with an alternate plan to fill in the hole and got traffic moving again in less than two weeks.

Catching a train to the Jersey Shore?

New Jersey Transit suspended Atlantic City Rail Service in both directions between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill as their trains use the tracks on the struck overpass.

People can grab an NJT bus or ride PATCO to get around the closure:

"NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATCO and substitute bus service is being provided between Philadelphia 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations," NJT said on its website.