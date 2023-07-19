Truck smashes over median, blocks lanes on Blue Route

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko warns you to be careful as you start your Wednesday morning commute after rain fell and made roads slick.

Lanes are closed in both directions of the Blue Route (Interstate 476) near Ridge Pike after a crash involving at least two tractor-trailers.

It appears an Amazon big rig smashed through the median blocking the left lane of the northbound side.

A car is wedged underneath the truck.

The Amazon truck also blocked a southbound lane. A second tractor-trailer -- that jackknifed -- is also blocking the right lane, so only the middle lane is getting through.

This is among several crashes in the area Wednesday morning. So please, take it easy out there.