Truck gets stuck under NJ rail, road overpasses

A tractor-trailer appeared to be torn apart as it became wedged under rail and highway overpasses in South Jersey Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, along Haddon Avenue where it goes under PATCO tracks and Interstate 676 in Camden.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The top of the trailer appeared to be partially torn off under the rail bridge, while the cab came to rest under the highway. Trains, cars and trucks could be seen continuing to pass over the crashed truck.

Photos of the rail bridge online show a clearance of 12 feet, 9 inches for the overpass. Many tractor-trailers exceed 13 feet high, according to trucking sites.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There was no significant impact to PATCO service, DRPA spokesman Mike Williams said. However, PATCO crews were doing inspections as trains ran at restricted speed.

No word if anyone was hurt.

It wasn't known how long the crash would impact traffic on Haddon Ave.