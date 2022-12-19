first alert traffic

Fiery Truck Crash Closes I-95 for Hours Monday Morning

The wreck closed the northbound lanes in South Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

A fiery truck crash closed busy Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The crash and fire that involved a tractor-trailer and -- as video shows -- another vehicle, closed I-95 northbound between Exit 19 - I-76 East - Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Exit 20 - Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue starting around 3:45 a.m.

More than two hours later, the roadway remained closed.

Drivers wanting to avoid the scene can take these alternate routes:

  • Packer Avenue to Broad Street to I-676 back to 95
  • Route 291 (Platt Bridge) to I-76 to I-676 and back to I-95
  • Or take surface streets

Pennsylvania State Police have yet to reveal if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

