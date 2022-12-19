Fiery Truck Crash Closes I-95 for Hours Monday Morning

A fiery truck crash closed busy Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia early Monday morning.
The crash and fire that involved a tractor-trailer and -- as video shows -- another vehicle, closed I-95 northbound between Exit 19 - I-76 East - Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Exit 20 - Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue starting around 3:45 a.m.
More than two hours later, the roadway remained closed.
Drivers wanting to avoid the scene can take these alternate routes:
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
- Packer Avenue to Broad Street to I-676 back to 95
- Route 291 (Platt Bridge) to I-76 to I-676 and back to I-95
- Or take surface streets
Pennsylvania State Police have yet to reveal if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Transportation and Transit
This story is developing and will be updated.