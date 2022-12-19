Fiery Truck Crash Closes I-95 for Hours Monday Morning

A fiery truck crash closed busy Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The crash and fire that involved a tractor-trailer and -- as video shows -- another vehicle, closed I-95 northbound between Exit 19 - I-76 East - Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Exit 20 - Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue starting around 3:45 a.m.

More than two hours later, the roadway remained closed.

Drivers wanting to avoid the scene can take these alternate routes:

Packer Avenue to Broad Street to I-676 back to 95

Route 291 (Platt Bridge) to I-76 to I-676 and back to I-95

Or take surface streets

Traffic on I-95 NB is being forced off the Packer Ave exit due to the tractor trailer fire. You can take Broad St to 676 and back to I-95, or take I-76 to 676 and join I-95 from there. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/E7ezDtSJxO — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) December 19, 2022

Pennsylvania State Police have yet to reveal if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.