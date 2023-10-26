first alert traffic

Truck crash leaves debris on NJ Turnpike, slows drivers in South Jersey

The New Jersey Turnpike wreck occurred near Interchange 1 for the Delaware Memorial Bridge in Carneys Point Township on Oct. 26, 2023

By Dan Stamm

A tractor-trailer crash left a load of debris strewn across the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey Thursday, slowing the morning commute.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. near Exit 1 in Carneys Point, Salem County.

Léelo en español aquí.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead hours later, you could see a load of debris on the highway as crews worked to clear the scene.

Lanes were blocked in both directions for hours after the crash as drivers appeared slowly get by only on the shoulder.

Anyone needing to access the Delaware Memorial Bridge southbound or entering New Jersey northbound was warned to expect delays.

The wreck continued to cause traffic troubles past 10 a.m. But, shortly after noon, NJ 511 no longer listed the crash on its alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

