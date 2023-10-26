Truck crash leaves debris on NJ Turnpike, slows drivers in South Jersey

A tractor-trailer crash left a load of debris strewn across the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey Thursday, slowing the morning commute.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. near Exit 1 in Carneys Point, Salem County.

Léelo en español aquí.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead hours later, you could see a load of debris on the highway as crews worked to clear the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Lanes were blocked in both directions for hours after the crash as drivers appeared slowly get by only on the shoulder.

Traffic crawling by this tractor trailer crash in Carneys Point, Salem County. Both NB & SB sides affected on NJ Turnpike near exit 1/Delaware Memorial Bridge. Only shoulders getting by. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/JyKZzSM1RD — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) October 26, 2023

Anyone needing to access the Delaware Memorial Bridge southbound or entering New Jersey northbound was warned to expect delays.

The wreck continued to cause traffic troubles past 10 a.m. But, shortly after noon, NJ 511 no longer listed the crash on its alerts.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.