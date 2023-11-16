Damaged truck leaves trail of debris on NJ highway connector

A tractor-trailer spilled its load along the connector between the New Jersey Turnpike and Pennsylvania in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Thursday.

The wreck took place around 4 a.m. along the NJ Turnpike – Pennsylvania extension heading eastbound a little east of the toll plaza in Florence Township.

Crash and Debris spill and Split tractor trailer on New Jersey Turnpike - Pennsylvania Ext. eastbound East of Toll Plaza (Florence Twp) All lanes blocked https://t.co/kL9cxL1bNX — 511NJ TPK (@511njtpk) November 16, 2023

The cause of the wreck wasn't immediately clear, but the damage sure was as a line of orange crates and debris could be seen behind the truck, which had pulled over long the shoulder.

Traffic appeared to be getting by about two hours after the wreck. Any traffic backups were cleared after about 3 hours, or so.

No injuries were reported.