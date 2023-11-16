first alert traffic

Damaged truck leaves trail of debris on NJ highway connector

Crates and other debris appeared on the shoulder of the connector between the New Jersey Turnpike and Pennsylvania in Burlington County

By Dan Stamm and Sheila Watko

A tractor-trailer spilled its load along the connector between the New Jersey Turnpike and Pennsylvania in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Thursday.

The wreck took place around 4 a.m. along the NJ Turnpike – Pennsylvania extension heading eastbound a little east of the toll plaza in Florence Township.

The cause of the wreck wasn't immediately clear, but the damage sure was as a line of orange crates and debris could be seen behind the truck, which had pulled over long the shoulder.

Traffic appeared to be getting by about two hours after the wreck. Any traffic backups were cleared after about 3 hours, or so.

No injuries were reported.

