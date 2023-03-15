Truck Crash Leaves Debris Across Vine Street Expressway, Stops Traffic

Debris was strewn across Philadelphia's Vine Street Expressway in a truck crash that closed the busy interstate Wednesday afternoon and left traffic backed up for the length of the road.

The crash took place in the westbound lanes of I-676 at the Ben Franklin Parkway around 1 p.m. in Center City.

A white work truck had ladders and other things torn off the back and came to rest against the middle barrier. A black pickup truck with front-end damage came to rest backwards on the off-ramp that leads to 22nd Street.

No word yet on injuries. However, you could see someone being transported by emergency personnel from the scene.

Léelo en español aquí.

The road remained closed as of 3 p.m., according to 511PA. Drivers should stick to surface streets to avoid the area as cars came to a halt behind the wreck.

This story is developing and will be updated.