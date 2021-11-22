Crashed Truck Blocks I-295 in NJ. Here's How to Get Around It

A crashed tractor-trailer blocked all lanes on busy Interstate 295 Monday morning.
The truck crashed around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295 near Exit 7 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, according to NJ DOT.
As SkyForce10 hovered overhead more than an hour later, emergency responders could be seen surrounding the badly damaged truck cab and trailer. They could then be seen rescuing someone from the wreckage. No official word yet on the extent of injuries.
Traffic could be seen backing up behind the wreck.
Drivers who can avoid getting onto I-295 should use the New Jersey Turnpike or U.S. Route 130 as alternate routes, says NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko.
Drivers can use those roads to access the Delaware Memorial Bridge and other points south toward Delaware.
This story is developing and will be updated.