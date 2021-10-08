Tanker Truck Crash, Fuel Spill Closes I-76 in Philadelphia

Drivers need to be prepared for long commutes Friday morning as a crash has the westbound Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia closed for hours.
A tractor-trailer, Sunoco tanker truck and two cars crashed near the Spring Garden Exit around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said. At least one of the trucks jackknifed and a one was actively spilling fuel on the roadway, police said.
No major injuries were reported and it's unclear how long it will take crews to clear the wreck.
Traffic initially backed up past 30th Street on I-76, but before daybreak was all the way back to Passyunk Avenue. The Vine Street Expressway backed up to around Broad Street.
Around 6:50 a.m., police had finally opened the left lane to allow traffic to slowly clear out.
The best bet if trying to travel through the city or out of Center City is to use surface streets and hop onto the Kelly Drive. Just expect a slow ride.
Another Friday morning wreck on Interstate 95 northbound in Delaware County cleared just after 6 a.m.