Traveling By Car This Holiday Weekend? AAA Has Tips to Keep You Safe and Warm

Getting the whole family together for the holidays can be a hassle, but AAA has some tips that may make travel a little easier, and safer.

In a news release, AAA urged holiday travelers to be prepared in the event they get stuck on the road during what's expected to be a massive winter storm hitting across the country this holiday weekend.

"There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors," Robert Moorman, AAA Mid-Atlantic club fleet manager said.

3 Tips from AAA

Check Your Battery: The average battery has a life of three-to-five years. Starting your engine in cold temperatures can take up to twice as much current as needed in normal conditions, AAA says.

Check Your Tires: AAA says to colder temperatures may require you to add more air to your tires. For every 10-degree change in air temperature, tire pressure can change by about 1-2 PSI. Drivers should also check the tire thread as a healthy thread is essential to safe driving. Finally, drivers should check for a spare tire before you hit the road, as many new cars do not come with a spare.

Pack a Winter Emergency Kit: AAA says the following items should always be in your car: An ice scraper with a brush, bag of abrasive material such as sand and cat litter or traction mats, a shovel, flashlight with batteries, flares or reflective triangle, phone charger, blankets and extra coats/hats/gloves, non-perishable snacks, water and extra medicines.

Last winter, nearly 125,000 people called AAA for emergency roadside assistance. Nearly 30% of the calls were for dead batteries.