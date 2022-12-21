holiday travel

Traveling By Car This Holiday Weekend? AAA Has Tips to Keep You Safe and Warm

Last winter, nearly 125,000 people called AAA for emergency roadside assistance

By Kaamil Jones

Michael Moscaritolo Lauren Kalil
Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

Getting the whole family together for the holidays can be a hassle, but AAA has some tips that may make travel a little easier, and safer.

In a news release, AAA urged holiday travelers to be prepared in the event they get stuck on the road during what's expected to be a massive winter storm hitting across the country this holiday weekend.

"There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors," Robert Moorman, AAA Mid-Atlantic club fleet manager said.

3 Tips from AAA

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
  • Check Your Battery: The average battery has a life of three-to-five years. Starting your engine in cold temperatures can take up to twice as much current as needed in normal conditions, AAA says.
  • Check Your Tires: AAA says to colder temperatures may require you to add more air to your tires. For every 10-degree change in air temperature, tire pressure can change by about 1-2 PSI. Drivers should also check the tire thread as a healthy thread is essential to safe driving. Finally, drivers should check for a spare tire before you hit the road, as many new cars do not come with a spare.
  • Pack a Winter Emergency Kit: AAA says the following items should always be in your car: An ice scraper with a brush, bag of abrasive material such as sand and cat litter or traction mats, a shovel, flashlight with batteries, flares or reflective triangle, phone charger, blankets and extra coats/hats/gloves, non-perishable snacks, water and extra medicines.

Last winter, nearly 125,000 people called AAA for emergency roadside assistance. Nearly 30% of the calls were for dead batteries.

This article tagged under:

holiday travelAAA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us