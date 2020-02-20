Schuylkill Expressway

PennDOT Has a Plan to Use Technology to Ease Congestion on I-76

Drivers on I-76 will start seeing 'digital variable speed' signs along I-76 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 1 this spring

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

PennDOT is rolling out the next phase of a $125 million, multi-year program to ease congestion along the Schuylkill Expressway, which is in a chronic rush hour no matter the time of day.

This spring, the agency will light up 73 "digital variable speed" signs along I-76 between the Pennsylvania Turnpike in King of Prussia and Route 1 on the border of Montgomery County and Philadelphia at a cost $8.6 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

After an initial testing period during which the signs will be static, PennDOT will begin to use an algorithm that monitors weather and other traffic conditions to adjust speeds on the signs in real time to warn motorists. The idea is to reduce speeds to prevent fender benders and keep traffic moving, even if it’s moving more slowly.

“This is our first in a series of strategies that we’re implementing,” said Brad Rudolph, PennDOT spokesman. “It’s not going to be magic overnight. This is going to help with rear-end collisions and provide alerts.”

