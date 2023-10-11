‘Tap & Ride': NJ Transit offers new payment option for bus and light rail customers

Taking the bus and train in New Jersey is going to be a whole lot easier.

NJ Transit announced the new "Tap & Ride" payment option for bus and light rail customers. This feature will allow customers to be able to use their contactless credit and debit cards while at light rail stations and boarding buses.

"Tap and Ride" is available for all NJ Transit bus routes and all light rail lines, except for A&C and O.N.E. emergency stabilization service at this time.

Introducing Tap & Ride! This feature allows bus and light rail customers to use their contactless credit and debit cards with the existing validators on board buses and at light rail stations. Learn more at https://t.co/8VB6sSHHA9 pic.twitter.com/4wcS8oZ6ng — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) October 11, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“With ‘Tap & Ride,’ customers have an additional quick, convenient payment option,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a news release. “NJ Transit continues to advance new and innovative ways to improve the customer experience.”

“As part of our ongoing efforts to leverage technology to improve the customer experience, NJ TRANSIT is pleased to launch ‘Tap & Ride,’” NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett said. “This new fare payment option will not only be more convenient for customers, but it will speed up the boarding process by reducing onboard transaction times."

According to NJ Transit, the "Tap & Ride" program will start with adult one-way tickets on buses and all three light rail lines. It will expand to accept payment for more types of tickets at a later date.

For more information visit njtransit.com.