Summer Slowdown on I-76 Starts as Traffic Is Reduced to 1 Lane for Construction

Folks driving to and from the Jersey Shore and people who commute between South Jersey and South Philadelphia should plan on needing more time to get where they are going this summer.

Starting Monday, the portion of I-76 between Broad Street (Exit 349) and Passyunk Avenue (Exit 347) will be reduced to one lane as part of a four-month construction project as part of the greater $74-million Walt Whitman Bridge I-76 Corridor Rehabilitation Project.

"Construction activities will include drainage improvements, concrete repairs to overpasses, milling, and paving," the Delaware River Port Authority said in a news release. "The work is expected to be completed at the end of August."

Not only is the busy Schuylkill Expressway being rerouted, but some ramps will also be closed entirely, in phases.

Beginning May 10, the following ramps will be closed, the DRPA said.

Closed Until May 30:

The entrance ramp from Broad Street north to Interstate 76 west.

Closed Until May 23:

The exit ramp (Exit 348) from Interstate 76 west to Penrose Avenue.

The entrance ramp from Penrose Avenue north to Interstate 76 east.

Starting on May 25:

The entrance ramp from Passyunk Avenue to Interstate 76 west will be closed until June 7.

The exit ramp from Interstate 76 west to Passyunk Avenue will be closed until May 27.

"Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time and are reminded to stay alert, exercise caution, and obey speed limits when traveling through work zones," the DRPA said.

Drivers wanting to avoid the mess entirely can take the Ben Franklin or Betsy Ross bridges instead, but more volume could be expected.