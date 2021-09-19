Street Closures and Parking Restrictions in Effect for Center City

Several road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect Sunday night through Monday afternoon in Center City due to a movie that’s currently being filmed in the area.

The upcoming Adam Sandler Netflix movie “Hustle” is currently being filmed in Philadelphia though a city spokesperson did not confirm whether that film was the reason for the closures.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, September 20:

1800-1900 Arch Street

100 N. 19th Street

The following streets will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20:

1200-1300 Market Street (eastbound lanes only)

12th Street and 13th Street will remain open to traffic

All westbound travel lanes on Market Street will remain open to traffic

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The following streets will be “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday. Any vehicles parked in these areas will be relocated.

1200 block of Market Street (both sides of the street)

12th Street between Clover Street and Filbert Street (west side only)

Market Street from 17th Street to 21st Street (both sides of street)

1800-1900 Arch Street (both sides of street)

100 N. 19th Street (both sides of street)

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

SEPTA Bus Routes 17, 33, 44, 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through the East Market Street area beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 3:30 p.m.

SEPTA Bus Routes 33 and 48 will be detoured from their normal routes through 1800-1900 Arch Street area beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 20 through approximately 12:30 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes will be made available online on the System Status Page at septa.org.