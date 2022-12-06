Schuylkill Expressway

Speed Signs on I-76 Are Reducing Both Crashes and Travel Time, PennDOT Says

The electronic signs have been on the Schuylkill Expressway since May of last year

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drivers traveling Interstate 76 through Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, may notice their commute is getting better, and PennDOT claims for a lot of people, it should be.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s seeing a reduction in both the number of crashes and travel time after launching a pilot program to change speeds along I-76 from King of Prussia to the U.S. Route 1 Interchange in Philadelphia.

The variable speed limit signs were installed along the 14-mile stretch of the Expressway in the spring of last year to help drivers get back and forth faster and safer.

The electronic signs change the speed limit based on live conditions, like weather and congestion. It can vary between 35 mph and 55 mph on busy I-76 that serves around 130,000 drivers daily.

Drivers may not have noticed the shift in speeds, but PennDOT says the automation that creates it is driven from driver data, crowdsourcing and its own information on traffic speeds and road conditions.

PennDOT officials say the variable speeds are part of a bigger project, called the Transform 76 plan. It began in 2018 and cost an estimated $10.5 million, PennDOT said.

“Another part of it is flex lanes, in terms of re-building shoulders and potentially adding an additional lane,” David Adams, PennDOT’s acting senior manager of traffic operations, told NBC10.

PennDOT says it’s also working with SEPTA to let drivers see travel times on public transit versus driving so they can have a faster commute.

This article tagged under:

Schuylkill ExpresswayPennDOT
