Multiple people died in a nighttime wreck that tore a pickup truck and at least one other vehicle apart on Interstate 495 in Delaware.

The wreck after the I-95 split near Exit 1 - U.S. Route 13 took place late Wednesday night and left the northbound lanes of I-495 in New Castle County closed for hours into Thursday morning.

Delaware State Police said that several people died in the wreck.

The pickup truck had severe front-end damage and two of its wheels torn off, the other vehicle was left nearly unrecognizable.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The wreckage was cleared and roadway reopened ahead of the Thursday morning rush.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.