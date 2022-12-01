Delaware

Several People Die in Crash on I-495 That Left Vehicles Mangled

The wreck closed the northbound lanes of I-495 in Delaware for hours early Thursday

By Dan Stamm

Multiple people died in a nighttime wreck that tore a pickup truck and at least one other vehicle apart on Interstate 495 in Delaware.

The wreck after the I-95 split near Exit 1 - U.S. Route 13 took place late Wednesday night and left the northbound lanes of I-495 in New Castle County closed for hours into Thursday morning.

Delaware State Police said that several people died in the wreck.

The pickup truck had severe front-end damage and two of its wheels torn off, the other vehicle was left nearly unrecognizable.

The wreckage was cleared and roadway reopened ahead of the Thursday morning rush.

