‘Serious' Crash Closes Part of I-95 in Delaware for Hours

A "serious" crash closed parts of Interstate 95 and U.S. Route 202 in Delaware for hours during the Tuesday morning commute, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. where I-95 meets Concord Pike (Route 202) in New Castle County, state police said. It appeared that a pickup truck hit some sort of construction equipment in a work zone.

"As a result of the crash, I-95 southbound south of 202 will be closed, along with 202 southbound onto I-95 southbound," state police said in a news release.

Police expected the closure to last for several hours and for drivers to "expect long delays."

Police didn't immediately reveal the extent of any injuries.

Drivers could be seen being forced off the roadway at the Route 202 exit around 8:30 a.m. At the scene of the crash, a piece of construction equipment appeared damaged with a pickup truck crashed into it. There appeared to have been a fire.

U.S. Route 13 could be used as an alternate route to get around the crash scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.