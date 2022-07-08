SEPTA's Summer Trolley Tunnel Blitz Returns: How to Get Around

What to Know SEPTA's summer Trolley Tunnel Blitz returns July 8 through July 25

SEPTA trolley routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 will not operate in the Center City tunnel from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. each day.

Trolley service will begin and end at 40th and Market Streets. Customers can use SEPTA's Market Frankford Line at 40th Street Station to get to and from Center City.

SEPTA is taking steps to make riders' commutes more pleasant on its trolley lines.

SEPTA announced Wednesday that crews will begin their 10th annual summer Trolley Tunnel Blitz Friday night.

For 16 days, from 10 p.m. Friday, July 8, through 5 a.m. Monday, July 25, crews will work on track and power maintenance, station upgrades and intensive cleaning, a SEPTA spokesperson said in a news release.

“The Trolley Tunnel is critical to our daily operations, providing thousands of passenger trips underneath heavily congested roadways connecting Center City and University City,” SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards said in a news release.

How to Get Around?

SEPTA trolley routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 will not operate in the Center City tunnel from 10 p.m. each evening through 5 a.m. the next day

Trolley service will begin and end at 40th and Market Streets.

Customers can use SEPTA's Market Frankford Line at 40th Street Station to get to-and-from Center City.

What Will Crews Be Doing?

Demolish and rebuild the full length of the eastbound 22 nd Street platform, rebuild entire track bed, and pour new concrete decking

Street platform, rebuild entire track bed, and pour new concrete decking Replace worn track curved rail at various locations

Clean out and flush all pipes, drains, and vent wells

Replace four miles of overhead contact wire

Complete maintenance on Ludlow Switch

Perform work on entire tunnel signal system

Conduct heavy cleaning and maintenance at all stations including painting, lighting, graffiti removal and drain and pipe cleaning

Updates for the project can be found on SEPTA's website and on Twitter @SEPTA.