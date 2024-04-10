The newly named Drexel Station at 30th Street in Philadelphia was completely overhauled to better serve riders.

SEPTA, Drexel University, elected officials and others celebrated the completion of construction with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

“We’re proud to join the celebration of the opening of the station that will serve as the gateway for so many of our students, faculty, professional staff and community partners as they arrive on campus,” said Drexel President John Fry. “As new educational, research and business development opportunities continue to grow in West Philadelphia, it is fitting for Drexel to welcome everyone to University City.”

The busy transit hub is a gateway to West Philly, University City, Drexel and the Schuylkill Yards, improving connectivity to the Market-Frankford Line, five Trolley lines, multiple bus routes, and provides convenient connections to Regional Rail at the nearby William H. Gray III 30th Street Station.

Reconstruction for the transit hub began in 2020 in partnership with Drexel.

The revamped station has new elevators, escalators and stairs for improved accessibility, glass headhouse and canopy and new lighting throughout for enhanced security.

Drexel Station at 30th Street is also the first to implement the SEPTA Metro Wayfinding initiative with new, colorful signage making it easier for riders to make connections.

“The reconstruction of this flagship station will not only improve mobility and enhance access for SEPTA customers; it also demonstrates how transit infrastructure investments build communities and support regional economic growth,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “We are fortunate to have supportive regional funding partners and stakeholders – led by our Congressional delegation – who understand and promote the important role of SEPTA in the region.”

Drexel University purchased exclusive naming rights to the station as part of a $3.5 million, 5-year deal. The revenue will be added to the transit authority's operations budget.

This marks SEPTA’s most recent station naming rights agreement, which helps generate revenue and improves the customer experience.