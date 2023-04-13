SEPTA

SEPTA Will Change Regional Rail Schedules Starting Sunday

SEPTA encourages riders to check the schedules for their lines ahead of time.

By Diana Reyes

SEPTA’s Regional Rail schedules will be modified starting Sunday, April 16, due to repairs.

The new regional rail timetables will be in effect for the following lines: Chestnut Hill East; Chestnut Hill West; Fox Chase; Glenside Combined; Paoli/Thorndale; Trenton; West Trenton; Wilmington/Newark

See the full list of schedule changes here.

