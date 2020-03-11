SEPTA Wants to Hike Travel Wallet Fare, But Make Transfers Free

SEPTA plans to increase its Travel Wallet fare to $2.50 (currently it's $2), while also proposing one free transfer to riders.

The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported on SEPTA's new fare plan.

Riders previously had to pay $1 for all transfers. Under a fare restructuring proposal released Wednesday, riders would pay $2.50 for one ride and a transfer, rather than $3.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, along with many regional residents, have long lamented the cost of transfers, saying it is a barrier for people to use the transit system affordably.

“This change will allow riders to use the SEPTA system as a true network — encouraging those who currently stay on a bus longer to avoid paying a transfer fee to use connections that will speed-up their trips,” SEPTA said in a statement.

