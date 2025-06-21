Riders describe the moment a tree branch struck a SEPTA train in Philly

Thursday’s powerful storms in the Philadelphia area caused major disruptions to SEPTA service, including the Manayunk/Norristown regional rail line which continues to deal with delays and cancellations after a tree branch struck a train early Friday morning.

One passenger told NBC10 the incident occurred near the Allegheny Station in North Philadelphia around 9 a.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I saw a bunch of people getting up and I heard somebody yell, ‘Get off the train! Get off the train!’ And my first instinct was something bad happened. I thought it was violence-related,” he said. “The train came to a sudden stop and people jolted. They were out the door.”

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Other passengers described the ordeal in a post on the Philadelphia subreddit.

“Well, I think the engineer didn't notice a branch caught on the roof of the first car, because right at Allegheny, the train suddenly slowed to a halt, followed by what could only be described as a series of bangs that sounded like point blank gunshots,” a reddit user wrote. “All of a sudden I saw flashing bright light, like electricity was arcing above the train. Everything started smoking awfully, people were screaming, and we stampeded out the doors. The conductors were flipping s*** yelling at people to get off immediately.”

The passenger NBC10 spoke with said hundreds of people evacuated the train and gathered in the parking lot of a nearby Dunkin’ restaurant as they heard what sounded like explosions.

“You did hear periodically pops, pops, from this,” he said. “So we weren’t sure what it was. People were saying one of the cars was on fire. But you couldn’t really smell that. You definitely didn’t see it. But it was scary enough to where they weren’t letting anyone back on the train and they weren’t even thinking about moving the train until their team of engineers or their crews came up. And we did see them come up. But it was a scene.”

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch confirmed with NBC10 that a tree branch struck the train but said it did not cause a fire.

“There was not a fire, although some passengers may have seen arcing on the overhead power lines,” Busch told NBC10. “The train had to be taken out of service for the tree branch to be removed. Customers were accommodated on another train.”

Due to the incident, the Manayunk/Norristown line operated on a single track throughout Friday with customers only being allowed to board on the outbound side, leading to multiple delays and cancellations. No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.