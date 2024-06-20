SEPTA is set to enforce fines and penalties for quality-of-life crimes, including alcohol consumption, public urination, smoking, littering and other offenses.

The fines, which will range from $25 to $150, are part of an effort to discourage disorderly conduct, crack down on repeat offenders and improve the overall customer experience on SEPTA properties, officials said.

The enforcement will begin on July 1, 2024.

The enforcement is a return to an older policy in which SEPTA Police issued Code Violation Notices to offenders and then forwarded copies of the tickets to Philadelphia’s Office of Administrative Review (OAR).

Under the policy, offenders have the option of paying the fine or requesting a court date. The OAR then tracks unpaid fines and chronic offenders are banned from entering SEPTA property, according to officials.

“The shift to Code Violation Notices demonstrates our commitment to stepping up enforcement of quality-of-life offenses,” SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “These violations are often the subject of customer complaints and can be associated with more serious crimes. Our customers and employees deserve to feel safe when they are traveling on SEPTA.”

In 2019, a new system was put in place in which SEPTA Police issued Administrative Enforcement Notices (AENs) for quality-of-life violations. AENs carry a fine but are not court-enforced. Officials determined the AEN program was not effective in stopping “anti-social behaviors that negatively impact SEPTA customers.”

“Code Violation Notices are legal instruments backed by the courts,” SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson said. “With this change, SEPTA is sending a clear message to would-be offenders: If you commit an offense on SEPTA property, you will be held accountable.”

SEPTA recently received the highest honor from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) for their efforts in improving safety and security for customers and employees. SEPTA also reported a 45% drop in serious crimes in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Officials said SEPTA Police will continue to increase visible patrols at stations as well as hire more officers.

Just last week, a Pennsylvania court rejected Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s lawsuit against Act 40, a law establishing a special prosecutor to handle crimes on SEPTA property. Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry also announced that attorney Michael Untermeyer was named as the special prosecutor.